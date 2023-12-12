Home is where your RPG is: Watch what troops uncover in Gaza residence

IDF troops operating in a residential apartment bloc in Gaza found among the home furnishing, a weapons cash that included RPGs AK47s with munitions, grenades and bulletproof vests. The apartment that belonged to a member of the Hamas Nukhba force was used as a front-line command and also contained computers and operational plans for the October 7 massacre.
In anticipation of the troops, an explosive device was placed at the entrance to the building but was found before he could cause injury.
" The combat equipment was taken by the soldiers, some of which was detonated on site and other materials were processed for further examination. All of the terror infrastructure found was located near civilian buildings and infrastructure," the IDF said. "This is further proof of the cynical use by Hamas of the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.
The apartment was one in a number of locations where weapons were found in and around schools and mosques as well as in the homes of residents of the Strip who were members of Hamas.
According to the military, the terror group had used kindergartens and residential homes from which they have launched rockets at Israel and in which they have stored weapons. The IDF showed footage of drones that were hidden under a bed in one residence in the northern part of the Gaza Strip while rocket launchers were found near an amusement park and a public pool.