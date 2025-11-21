IDF: 15 terrorists emerged from Rafah tunnel; six killed in airstrike, five arrested

The IDF said Friday that about 15 terrorists emerged in two locations from an underground tunnel network east of Rafah, beyond the IDF’s yellow line marking the active combat zone.
According to an initial military review, Air Force, guided by troops on the ground and Shin Bet intelligence, killed six of the terrorists in an airstrike. Units from the Nahal Brigade’s combat team arrested five others who surrendered and transferred them to Shin Bet custody inside Israel for questioning.
Troops continued air and ground searches Friday to locate the remaining terrorists.