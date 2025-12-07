Shin Bet, IDF expose Turkey-based covert Hamas finance network backed by Iran

According to documents revealed by the IDF and the Shin Bet, Hamas is operating a system of Gaza-born money changers living in Turkey and exploiting the country’s financial infrastructure for terrorism. The network, they said, works in full cooperation with the Iranian regime and has transferred hundreds of millions of dollars directly to Hamas and its senior leaders.
The network conducts extensive financial activity in Turkey, including receiving, storing and forwarding Iranian funds to Hamas. Officials said the newly revealed documents show only a small sample of the transfers, which amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The identities of three operatives, all originally from Gaza, were also disclosed. According to the IDF and Shin Bet, they operate in Turkey under Iranian direction:
• Tamer Hassan, a senior figure in Hamas’ finance office in Turkey who works directly under Khalil al-Hayya
• Khalil Farwana and Farid Abu Dair, described as money changers in the Hamas network
The IDF said the terrorist organization Hamas, encouraged and supported by the Iranian regime, continues to pursue terrorism against Israel and rebuild its capabilities outside Gaza after causing destruction across the Strip.
The IDF and the Shin Bet warned against maintaining any ties with the network or with Hamas’ other financial arms.