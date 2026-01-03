Cop who fought terrorists and shielded wounded on October 7 dies

Command Sergeant Major Itamar Alus, an Israel Police officer hailed for his bravery during the October 7 Hamas attack, died Saturday of medical causes, police announced.
Alus served in the Southern District’s Negev Division and was stationed as a desk officer at the Netivot Police Station. According to police, he “served with dedication, professionalism and a deep sense of mission, leaving a lasting impact on his colleagues, commanders and all who knew him.”
On the morning of the surprise Hamas assault, Alus heard gunfire from the nearby city of Ofakim and rushed out of his home with his personal firearm. Engaging the attackers directly, he helped halt the killing spree and rescued numerous wounded civilians. Police credited his quick action and courage with saving many lives.
Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy said the force “bows its head and shares in the deep sorrow of the Alus family,” adding that Alus was “a symbol of bravery, values and direct engagement—a role model for officers and public servants.”
The department expressed condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers. “May his memory be a blessing,” the statement read.
During the Negev Division’s Rosh Hashanah ceremony in September 2025, Alus was promoted to the rank of sergeant major in recognition of his valor and sacrifice. The award, presented by District Commander Amir Klein, marked both his birthday and a salute to his service. Following his death, and on the recommendation of his commanders, Alus was posthumously promoted to the rank of command sergeant major.
In a May 2024 interview with ynet, Alus recounted: “We had no idea what we were walking into that Saturday. Fifteen terrorists entered Ofakim in two pickup trucks. This is the road they came from. From here they turned onto HaGoren Street and waited. Anyone who left their shelter was shot. Anyone who entered the apartment buildings, the stairwells, they were killed.”
“I ran home to get my pistol,” Alus continued. “My wife stopped me—‘Where are you going?’ she asked. I told her, ‘There’s shooting outside. I’m going to check it out.’ I spotted Officer Roni Abuharon on the left. Roni was running down the street. When he reached the area near Rachel’s house—Rachel Edri, the woman who was held hostage for 19 hours—he saw three terrorists directly in front of him. When he saw them, he took off his cap and shouted, ‘Police! Police!’ They shot him on the spot.”
Command Sergeant Major Abuharon, who was killed in the incident, left behind a wife and three children. He wasn’t the only person Alus knew personally who was struck down before his eyes.
“I saw Rabbi Shachar (Butzhak, head of the Ofakim religious community),” Alus said. “He was lying on the ground, his pistol drawn. I ran to him and asked, ‘Rabbi, how are you?’ He answered, ‘I can’t move my legs.’ The moment I looked at his injury, a terrorist emerged from over there—by the Mazda.”
Alus dropped to his knees as if Rabbi Butzhak were still lying beneath him. “The terrorist opened fire on me in a burst. I was completely exposed—just like this,” he demonstrated. “I leapt on top of the rabbi as I heard the bullets whizzing past. The whole area was under fire, and I shut my eyes.”