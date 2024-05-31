IDF names two soldiers killed in Gaza clashes

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Friday that Sergeant First Class (res.) Adar Gavriel, 24, from Caesarea, a soldier in the 6828th Battalion and Sergeant Yehonatan Elias, 20, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Givati Brigade, were killed in clashes against terrorists in the Gaza Strip.
The military on Thursday announced the deaths of three IDF soldiers. Staff Sgt. Eliya Hilel, 20, from Tel Zion, and Staff Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20, from Tel Aviv, both infantrymen in the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion, were killed in the car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Wednesday night. Staff Sgt. Yedidya Azugi, 21, from Revava, of the Paratrooper Brigade’s 101st Battalion, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.
In the battle in which Azugi fell, a soldier from the 101st Battalion was seriously injured. In addition, two soldiers from the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade, the 'Iron Foot Formation' of the Combat Engineering Corps, were seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital in Israel, and their families were informed.
Since October 7, 644 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 293 in the Gaza ground operation.