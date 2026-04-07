Israel carried out a new wave of strikes across Iran on Tuesday, targeting military infrastructure, air defenses and strategic facilities, as reports from inside the country described explosions in multiple cities and rising casualties.

Iranian state television said at least 18 people were killed in an airstrike in Alborz province in northern Iran. The report said strikes also hit residential areas in eastern and western Tehran, as well as Mehrabad Airport and an electrical facility. Claims about damage to a synagogue could not be independently verified.

Israel strikes across Iran as explosions reported in Tehran and other cities

Reports from Iran also described explosions in Tehran and the central city of Qom, as well as a strike on Khorramabad Airport in Lorestan province. Earlier, a residential area in the western city of Hamedan was reportedly hit.

Separately, opposition-linked outlet Iran International reported a large explosion at the Parchin complex, a major and sensitive defense industry site southeast of Tehran. The facility is known to house military industries involved in the production and storage of warheads, engines and systems for missile programs, as well as maintenance infrastructure for heavy military equipment.

The IDF said it struck a petrochemical complex in Shiraz, describing it as one of the few remaining sites producing critical chemical components for explosives and ballistic missiles.

Strikes in Parchin

According to the military, the facility was used to produce nitric acid, a key ingredient in explosives manufacturing and missile development. The strike was part of a broader operation targeting what it described as core infrastructure of the Iranian regime’s military capabilities.

The IDF said the site in Shiraz was among the last of its kind after previous strikes targeted Iran’s largest petrochemical facility and another major complex in Mahshahr.

“In parallel, the IDF struck a large-scale ballistic missile site in northwestern Iran,” the military said, adding that dozens of missiles had previously been launched from the site toward Israel.

The military said the site was targeted while personnel were operating inside it, including commanders involved in planning and carrying out attacks.