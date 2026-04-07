Israel issues unusual warning urging Iranians to avoid trains nationwide

The IDF’s Persian-language spokesperson issued an unusual warning Tuesday urging civilians in Iran to avoid train travel, as operations against infrastructure targets appeared to expand.
Lt. Col. (res.) Kamal Penchasi posted the message on X, calling on people across Iran to stay away from trains and railway lines until 9 p.m. local time.
“Urgent warning to rail users and passengers in Iran,” the statement said. “For your safety, we ask that you refrain from using and traveling by train throughout Iran until 21:00 Iran time. Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life.”
Military correspondent Ron Ben-Yishai said the warning likely indicates preparations for strikes on railway infrastructure, including bridges and junctions, following recent attacks on petrochemical facilities and airports. The goal, he said, would be to disrupt movement and limit the regime’s ability to move reinforcements between Tehran and outlying areas.
Meanwhile, the IDF said it carried out another strike in Shiraz targeting a petrochemical complex described as one of the last remaining facilities producing critical chemical components for explosives and ballistic missiles.
According to the IDF, the site was used to produce nitric acid, a key material in explosives manufacturing and missile development. The strike was part of broader efforts to degrade the regime’s military capabilities, particularly its weapons production infrastructure.
The IDF said it has already targeted Iran’s largest petrochemical facility as well as a major complex in Mahshahr, leaving the Shiraz site among the few remaining of its kind.
“In parallel, the IDF struck a large-scale ballistic missile site in northwestern Iran,” the military said. “From this site, missile units launched dozens of missiles toward Israel.”
The military said the site was targeted while personnel were operating inside it, including commanders involved in planning and carrying out attacks against Israel and other countries.
First published: 08:39, 04.07.26