IDF outlines phases of Hamas defeat in Gaza: 'Hamas playing games — will hold onto hostages'

“What drives Hamas to a deal is military pressure — that’s what has brought hostages back so far.” The official presented the stages of Israel’s planned defeat of Hamas, estimating the operation will last at least two more months.
According to the source, Israel is moving toward a decisive victory. “It cannot allow a situation in which Hamas remains in Gaza,” the source said. He noted that, despite heavy blows, Hamas has managed to produce hundreds of new short-range rockets and dozens with a range that reaches toward central Israel.
Asked what a military victory over Hamas would look like, the official outlined the following phases: destruction of Hamas’ military wing, dismantling of its governing capabilities, capture and retention of territory, and control over humanitarian aid while cutting Hamas off from it.
Southern Command officials said Hamas remains committed to Israel’s destruction and is seeking a ceasefire to rebuild its capabilities and resume fighting. They said the upcoming stage of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which has moved into an advanced phase with the deployment of regular army forces, is expected to last about two months.
In their assessment, Hamas is in severe distress both militarily and civilian-wise. It has lost its command chain and is in a deadlock. Cracks are forming in the population’s dependency on the group, and pressure is mounting — but a full breakdown has not yet occurred. That collapse, they believe, may come through intensified military pressure and control over aid delivery.
The IDF is operating through territorial seizure. As reported Friday, military plans indicate that in two months Hamas will control only about 30% of Gaza, down from 40% in recent days. During this slower phase of territory retention, the IDF is destroying infrastructure both above and below ground. Operations are currently focused on Khan Younis and northern Gaza, with most of the IDF’s regular combat forces already inside the Strip.
Hamas’ Gaza-based Communications Ministry said earlier that the IDF now controls 77% of the Strip’s territory. Just over a month ago, it was reported that Israel controlled around 40%, with no updated figures since.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week: “We are going to take control of the entire Strip — that’s what we are going to do.” In a video addressing the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, he stated, “To complete the victory, defeat Hamas, and free our hostages, we must not reach a state of famine. Politically and practically, no one will support us in that case.”