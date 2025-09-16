IDF issues evacuation warning to Houthi-held port ahead of strike

Military says attack on Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which will occure 'in the coming hours,' was in response to 'military activity by the Houthi terror regime' in the area

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hodeidah
Yemen
Houthis
IDF
The IDF on Tuesday issued an urgent evacuation order for Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, warning it would carry out strikes there in the coming hours.
In a statement published in Arabic by military spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, Israel said the attack was in response to “military activity by the Houthi terror regime” in the area.
1 View gallery
IDFIDF
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“For your safety, we call on everyone present in Hodeidah port and the ships anchored there to evacuate immediately,” the statement said. “Anyone who remains in the area is endangering his life.”
The Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group that controls much of northern Yemen, have launched repeated attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping since the war in Gaza.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""