IDF issues evacuation warning to Houthi-held port ahead of strike

The IDF on Tuesday issued an urgent evacuation order for Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, warning it would carry out strikes there in the coming hours.

The IDF on Tuesday issued an urgent evacuation order for Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, warning it would carry out strikes there in the coming hours.

The IDF on Tuesday issued an urgent evacuation order for Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, warning it would carry out strikes there in the coming hours.

In a statement published in Arabic by military spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, Israel said the attack was in response to

In a statement published in Arabic by military spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, Israel said the attack was in response to