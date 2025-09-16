IDF issues evacuation warning to Houthi-held port ahead of strike

The IDF on Tuesday issued an urgent evacuation order for Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, warning it would carry out strikes there in the coming hours.
In a statement published in Arabic by military spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, Israel said the attack was in response to “military activity by the Houthi terror regime” in the area.
“For your safety, we call on everyone present in Hodeidah port and the ships anchored there to evacuate immediately,” the statement said. “Anyone who remains in the area is endangering his life.”
The Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group that controls much of northern Yemen, have launched repeated attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping since the war in Gaza.