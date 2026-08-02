Court snaps shut Ben-Gvir’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ plan for terror prisoners

Injunction bars authorities from locating or preparing crocodiles for transfer while the court reviews an animal rights petition; Ben-Gvir accuses judges of siding with terrorists

Ilana Curiel
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Prison
Itamar Ben-Gvir
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The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday temporarily blocked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s plan to transfer Nile crocodiles to Ketziot Prison and use them as part of a deterrence scheme around facilities holding convicted terrorists and security prisoners.
The court issued an injunction barring the state from moving forward with the proposal, which was promoted by Ben-Gvir and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.
*לשימוש הכתבה בלבד* שחרור האסירים הפלסטינים בכלא קציעות*לשימוש הכתבה בלבד* שחרור האסירים הפלסטינים בכלא קציעות
Ketziot Prison
(Photo: Ziv Koren)
Under the plan, crocodiles were to be relocated to the prison compound in southern Israel, where Ben-Gvir sought to place them around the perimeter of the detention facilities. He presented the idea as an additional deterrent against escape attempts and a way to intimidate the prisoners held there.
The court intervened hours after the animal welfare organization Let the Animals Live filed an administrative petition and an urgent request to halt the transfer.
Judge Avraham Rubin ruled that, for the time being, authorities may not locate crocodiles for the project or begin preparing them for transport to Ketziot.
The order will remain in effect until the court decides whether to issue a longer-term injunction. The state was instructed to submit its response by August 16.
Ben-Gvir sharply attacked the ruling, accusing the judiciary of protecting terrorists and obstructing measures intended to strengthen Israeli deterrence.
“Once again, during a war, the judicial system sides with the terrorists and thwarts important measures for Israeli deterrence,” he said.
“We know the terrorists are trembling at the arrival of the crocodiles, but today the court rushed to their aid.”
Ben-Gvir then broadened his criticism to the judicial system as a whole, saying legal reform would be a central priority after the next election.
“Cleaning out the stables in the corrupt judicial system is the most critical thing that must be done immediately after the election,” he said. “I will not compromise on this in any way.”
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