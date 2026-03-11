IDF chief sends Golani Brigade north as fighting with Hezbollah escalates

The IDF chief of staff ordered reinforcements to the Northern Command area Wednesday, including the redeployment of the Golani Brigade’s combat team from the south, following a situational assessment amid developments in Operation Roaring Lion.
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held the assessment with senior commanders and directed that the Golani Brigade combat team move from the Southern Command sector to operate in the north, according to an IDF statement.
Further troop reinforcements could be deployed depending on additional assessments, the military said.
The IDF said it will continue operating with force against Hezbollah, which it described as a terror group that has joined the fighting under the backing of Iran’s leadership.
The military said it will not allow harm to civilians in Israel and will continue acting against Hezbollah.
First published: 10:57, 03.11.26