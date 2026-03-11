IDF chief sends Golani Brigade north as fighting with Hezbollah escalates

Wednesday, including the redeployment of the Golani Brigade’s combat team from the south, following a situational assessment amid developments in Operation Roaring Lion.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held the assessment with senior commanders and directed that the Golani Brigade combat team move from the Southern Command sector to operate in the north, according to an IDF statement.

Further troop reinforcements could be deployed depending on additional assessments, the military said.

