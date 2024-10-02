Israel declares UN chief Guterres 'persona non grata' for failing to condemn Iran

on Wednesday declared UN Secretary-General António Guterres a "persona non grata" in Israel, banning his entry into the country.

, which targeted Israeli civilians, instead condemning "the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation" without mentioning Tehran.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," he wrote.

He also criticized Guterres for not condemning the October 7 Hamas attack, which saw widespread violence and atrocities, and for failing to lead efforts to declare Hamas a terrorist organization.

, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran—the mothership of global terror—will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN," he further wrote.

