At least 1 killed and another injured in Hezbollah rocket strike on north

At least one man was killed and another injured in a Hezbollah rocket strike on the Upper Galilee on Wednesday. He was trapped in the burning rubble after a rocket fell in the local industrial zone. The Lebanon terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.
A Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic said they first extracted a 30 year old man who was unhurt from the destruction and he alerted them to the second man who was trapped. "He was pulled out unconscious and suffering from systemic injuries and we had to pronounce him dead," the paramedic said.
The barrage of some 30 rockets came after The IDF said a strike on South Lebanon overnight prevented a terror attack. The military carried out a targeted killing of a senior member of a Palestinian Sunni militia and six other members of the group in the village of Hebbariyeh in Southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah condemned the attack and vowed to retaliate.
"In the compound, a significant terrorist operative belonging to the ‘al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya’ organization who advanced attacks against Israeli territory was eliminated along with additional terrorists who were with him," the IDF said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the air force carried out two major strikes deep inside Lebanon territory in the area of the Beqaa Valley after Hezbollah carried out a rocket attack on an Air Force base in the Galilee.
"Fighter jets struck a landing area and several military structures inside a military compound used by Hezbollah's aerial unit in the area of Zboud, deep inside Lebanese territory," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.