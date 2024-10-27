Jewish Iranian lawmaker calls for 'strong response' to Israeli attack

A member of Iran’s parliament representing the Jewish community condemned on Sunday Israel's strikes on Iran over the weekend and called for a "strong response to this aggression at the appropriate time."
Dr. Homayoun Sameh voiced his support for Iran’s "legitimate defense" against what he described as "aggression by the Zionist regime on Iranian territory."
Offering condolences to the families of Iranian soldiers killed in the attack, he acknowledged their sacrifice, saying they “gave their lives for the country.” He also praised Iran’s military and the Revolutionary Guard, commending their commitment to "safeguarding the nation’s security."
Dr. Sameh added that, despite reports, Iran’s air defenses had been effective, intercepting "numerous enemy drones targeting military sites." Dismissing the strike’s impact as “minimal,” he argued that reports of extensive damage were "false propaganda" and emphasized that the aircraft involved had “failed to penetrate Iranian airspace."
Criticizing Western support for Israel, Dr. Sameh said, "The Zionist regime instigated these hostilities and has repeatedly engaged in acts of terror and sabotage.”
