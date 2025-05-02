Inked with love: Hostages and Nova survivors reclaim their bodies

At a temporary tattoo event in Tel Aviv, Israeli survivors of the October 7 Hamas massacre and former hostages are reclaiming their bodies in a unique way.
From trauma to resilience — these survivors aren’t just getting new ink, they are commemorating and honoring their loved ones.
“Ronen was my husband,” said Karina Engel-Bart, a former hostage. “He’s like, well, in Gaza, and he was a photographer, so this tattoo is for him.”
Engel-Bart explained that the choice of the camera was in honor of her late husband, who was a photographer. She shared their story: “We were in captivity 52 days, a very long 52 days,” Engel-Bart said.
Also receiving a tattoo was Gal Gilboa Dalal, a survivor of the Nova music festival and brother of Guy Gilboa Dalal, who—on day 572 of the Gaza war—is still being held hostage by Hamas.
“Two months ago, one of the released hostages told me that he was with Guy almost the whole time, and that Guy, my brother, doesn't know if I survived the Nova festival, but he wished that I did, and he told him that if I did, he wants him to send me a message, and that he is waiting to be reunited with me,” Dalal said. “It was like crazy to hear. It’s like a cosmic connection that I couldn’t explain. And I said, OK, I have to get a tattoo.”
Healing through tattoo art is more than just a commemoration of loved ones — it’s also an opportunity to heal and reclaim trauma.
“Tattoos let people reclaim their body. October 7 was done to Israel,” said Craig Dershowitz, president of Healing Ink. “These are Israelis now saying, I am choosing, I am back in control of my life and my world. And also for those who are physically injured, it’s a great way to cover their scars and to show their bodies the way they want.”