Fourth northern Israeli charged in days over alleged ties to ISIS

A 19-year-old resident of northern Israel was charged Monday over alleged ties to ISIS , marking the fourth indictment in recent days against a resident of the north accused of identifying with the terrorist organization.

Yaqub Shibli, a resident of the northern village of Shibli, was arrested on August 16 in a joint investigation by the Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police Northern District’s central investigative unit.

( Photo: shutterstock )

According to investigators, Shibli expressed identification with ISIS, viewed material related to the terrorist organization and pledged allegiance to it.

The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against him at the Nof HaGalil-Nazareth Magistrate’s Court on a charge of association with a terrorist organization.