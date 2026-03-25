Israel warns Iran threat to Jews abroad is at record level before Passover

Iran-backed efforts to carry out attacks against Israelis and Jews abroad are at their highest level ever, a senior Israeli official said Wednesday, warning of an intensified global threat.

The official, speaking from the National Security Council, said Iran is showing “record motivation” to execute attacks, with fewer constraints than in the past and a willingness to act “at any cost.”

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The assessment comes as security agencies continue to thwart plots worldwide, with dozens of attempted attacks prevented, many of which have not been publicly disclosed.

The official said the threat has steadily increased since the start of the war and is now near its peak, with concerns of a concentrated push to carry out attacks, particularly around major Jewish holidays.

Iran is believed to be operating across multiple regions, with activity spanning several continents and involving a range of methods, including the use of local operatives.

The official added that Hamas and other groups hostile to Israel are also working to carry out attacks abroad.

Authorities are also examining a series of incidents targeting Jewish sites in recent months, including attacks on synagogues, particularly in Western Europe and Canada. The official said it would not be surprising if investigations ultimately point to Iranian involvement, even if responsibility is claimed by lesser-known groups.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts related to the war, the official warned that attempts to carry out attacks abroad are expected to continue regardless of any potential ceasefire.