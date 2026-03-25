'Avoid Passover events in public spaces,' NSC warns Israelis abroad

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) warned Israelis traveling abroad to avoid public Passover events, which are popular with young Israeli travelers and often draw large crowds, making then perfect targets for terrorists.
The NSC issued the warning Wednesday to the public ahead of the spring holidays, reaffirming its assessment that the Iranian regime will intensify efforts to carry out attacks abroad against Israeli and Jewish targets.
“Throughout Passover (as well as other spring holidays and commemorative days such as Shavuot, Memorial Day and Independence Day) there are large gatherings of Israelis abroad. These constitute potential targets for terrorists, both organized and lone-wolf attackers,” the NSC said in a statement.
“In light of this, and based on the current situational assessment, the NSC calls on Israelis abroad to exercise increased precautionary measures in any country worldwide. We strongly recommend not attending Passover events that are unsecured or held in open, public spaces,” according to the NSC statement.
The NSC added that “the ongoing war with Iran increases the threat of terrorism against Israelis abroad. In recent weeks, several terrorist attacks, led by Iran and its proxies as well as lone-wolf attackers acting under Iranian inspiration, have been carried out or thwarted. Several attacks and attempted attacks have targeted synagogues and Jewish sites (explosives in synagogues in Belgium and the Netherlands, and an attempted attack on a synagogue in the United States)."
Regarding countries bordering Iran — including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Gulf states — the NSC advised against attending events, including holiday meals, at venues identified with Israelis or Jews, “due to concerns that these will be targets for kinetic attacks by Iranian elements” (a separate advisory on the matter was issued March 5).
For the Asia region, with emphasis on Thailand and the Philippines, "we recommend that the public take increased precautions while in these countries," the statement said.
The NSC also recommended that Israelis avoid stays in he Sinai Peninsula, except for transit to and from Taba Airport.
On travel, the NSC recommended entering and exiting Israel via Ben Gurion Airport. Those choosing to travel through Egypt or Jordan are advised to use Taba Airport in Egypt or Aqaba Airport in Jordan, limiting their presence in those countries strictly to transit and avoiding extended stays. It also recommended avoiding, as much as possible, connecting flights in countries classified as Level 4 (high threat).
The NSC urged the public to review travel warnings in advance and follow its guidelines, including:
- Avoid posting real-time details on social media regarding location, accommodations, entertainment plans or any information that provides particulars of future plans and location.
- Avoid attending events or sites identified as Israeli/Jewish if they are not secured.
- Pay attention to your surroundings when staying in areas associated with Israel/Judaism (Chabad houses, synagogues, restaurants), and specifically taking notice of anything unusual (suspicious objects or people).
- If you are threatened or attacked, report immediately to local security forces (we recommended ensuring in advance that you have the local emergency numbers).
- Avoid entering areas where there is a hostile atmosphere toward Israelis and Jews (neighborhoods, districts and markets in countries/areas where public opinion is hostile to Israel).
- Follow the detailed NSC recommendations for each country as published on its website.
The NSC also operates a hotline for terrorism-related travel advisories at +972-2-6667444 and encourages following its updates on Facebook and Instagram. For flight-related inquiries, the Transportation Ministry hotline (*4515) is available.
For Israelis in distress or for non-terror-related issues (consular, medical and others), the Foreign Ministry’s 24/7 situation room can be reached at +972-2-5303155 or via WhatsApp at +972-50-5073969.
First published: 10:33, 03.25.26