Netanyahu ousts National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi amid clashes over war policy

Israel’s National Security Council chief, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced Tuesday evening that he is stepping down from his post after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him of plans to appoint a new head of the council.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me today of his intention to appoint a new head of the National Security Council,” Hanegbi said in a statement. “In light of this, my term as national security adviser and head of the National Security Council ends today. I will, of course, be at my successor’s disposal as needed.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: GPO )

The move follows weeks of speculation in Jerusalem that Hanegbi was on his way out. Several ministers had said privately that Hanegbi’s tenure was nearing its end after he opposed a full military takeover of Gaza City during recent cabinet meetings and supported pursuing a partial deal with the Hamas terrorist group. Hanegbi also did not accompany Netanyahu on his most recent visit to Washington.

In a written statement released Tuesday night, Hanegbi expressed gratitude to Netanyahu “for the privilege of helping shape Israel’s foreign and defense policy in challenging years, for the opportunity to express an independent position in sensitive discussions, and for the professional dialogue we conducted even during disagreements.”

Hanegbi reflected at length on the ongoing conflict that erupted after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist assault on Israel, saying the war “has not ended.”

“Our fighters stand guard on many fronts, and the mission to return all our hostages has not yet been completed,” he wrote. “Nor has the duty been fulfilled to ensure—by diplomatic or military means—that the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are removed from power and disarmed, and that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

He said Israel continues to face “demanding challenges in the diplomatic and international arenas,” which require “Israeli initiative and action with wisdom, determination and responsibility.”

Hanegbi also addressed the government’s accountability for the failures of Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others in southern Israel, saying that the “terrible failure” must be “thoroughly investigated to ensure the proper lessons are learned and to help restore damaged trust.”

He added that “the many achievements attained in the military and diplomatic campaign must be preserved and strengthened.”

“We must all remain committed and attentive to the needs of those who paid the dearest price of all: the bereaved families and the war’s wounded, in body and soul,” he wrote.

“Most important of all,” Hanegbi said, “we must work to heal the wounds within Israeli society and strengthen our unity. The power of Israeli unity has been revealed in all its might over the last two years on the battlefield, shattering our enemies’ illusions. Now the restoration of unity across all layers of public life is essential to ensuring Israel’s endurance.”

Hanegbi, a veteran Likud politician and longtime ally of Netanyahu, was appointed national security adviser in 2023. He previously served as a Cabinet minister in several governments, holding portfolios including public security, intelligence, and regional cooperation.