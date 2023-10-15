Military officials: Israel preparing for ground offensive, report

Many Israelis have weighed in on whether the IDF was preparing to act against Hamas in the Gaza Strip itself with a ground offensive following the terrorist organization’s shocking attack against Israel last week. According to an article published by the New York Times on Sunday, three military officials confirmed preparations are underway.
More stories:
According to the article, titled “Israel Plans Gaza Invasion to Avenge Hamas Atrocities,” the IDF was planning to carry out a ground operation in the Strip “in the coming days,” which will involve “tens of thousands of soldiers.” The article added that according to the officials, the offensive’s goal remains to take control of the Strip in order to remove Hamas' control over the region.
The New York Times added that should such an offensive take place in the coming days, “it would be Israel’s biggest ground operation since it invaded Lebanon in 2006.” Quoting the IDF officials, the article described further goals in the operation would include the dismantling and destruction of Hamas’ political capabilities throughout the Strip.
The IDF issued a directive urging the evacuation of the northern Gaza Strip, possibly in anticipation of a ground incursion. Meanwhile, Hamas called on residents to remain in place, labeling the directive as “Israeli propaganda."
According to the article, this operation also holds uncertainty and danger to Israeli forces. On the one hand, the New York Times explained, it’s “unclear whether Hezbollah… might respond to an invasion of Gaza by opening up a second front with Israel along the Lebanese border.” On the other, it added that “tens of thousands of Hamas gunmen,” might be hiding and preparing to surprise troops and armored vehicles moving into Gaza’s north with considerable firepower.
In addition, the article noted that “Hamas also plans to ambush Israeli forces from behind by emerging suddenly from hidden tunnel openings dotted across northern Gaza, according to a Hamas officer.”
The article also emphasized the difficulty of such an operation, which is “heightened by the fact that Hamas is thought to be holding many of the Israeli hostages with them in their underground bunkers and tunnels.” At the same time, according to a former senior military official quoted in the article, the “only way,” to return these hostages is via an extensive ground operation in the region.
As for the aftermath of this planned offensive into Gaza, the New York Times noted the question is a loaded one that will have to be discussed: to maintain Israeli presence in the area or to hand control over to the Palestinian Authority once Hamas’ control over the area has been eradicated.