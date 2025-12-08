Netanyahu won’t resign, bend or admit: Herzog left with few paths to grant pardon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday removed another potential concession from the table in the context of a possible presidential pardon, a day after saying he would not retire from political life. In response to a question from ynet, Netanyahu rejected the idea that he would halt the government’s judicial overhaul in exchange for clemency, further limiting the options available to President Isaac Herzog.

Netanyahu has not indicated any willingness to offer political or personal concessions . He has not expressed remorse, has ruled out accepting a finding of moral turpitude and says he has no intention of resigning as a condition for a pardon.

If these positions remain unchanged in any discussions with Herzog, the president would have little room to justify granting clemency. The absence of remorse or a clear concession could also complicate any effort to defend a pardon before the High Court of Justice, which would review such a decision.

Netanyahu’s stance may also reflect an assessment that the pardon request will encounter significant obstacles regardless of his position, whether through a presidential refusal or judicial intervention. Under such circumstances, showing flexibility might not benefit him politically, while a rejection could support his narrative of unfair treatment by what he describes as entrenched elites.

The political calendar also plays a role. Netanyahu is not required to seek or finalize a pardon arrangement now. A future election victory could strengthen his standing and improve the prospects for clemency. A defeat could push him toward a more conciliatory approach, although the High Court would still have the final say.

For Herzog, the list of potential trade-offs has narrowed. Netanyahu has ruled out abandoning the judicial overhaul, one day after making clear he will not step away from politics. He has shown no indication of conceding on the military draft exemption law or offering any admission of wrongdoing.