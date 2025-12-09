Search underway in Mediterranean after Israeli yacht goes missing during Storm Byron

A large-scale international search and rescue operation is underway in the Mediterranean after an Israeli yacht carrying four people disappeared — contact was lost when the vessel was reportedly last located not far from Cyprus, sources told Ynet on Tuesday.
The missing yacht set sail from Ashdod, and after contact was lost near Cyprus, Cypriot, Greek and Israeli authorities launched coordinated searches. The region is currently under severe weather conditions including high waves, heavy rain and strong winds — consequences of Storm Byron, which has already battered Cyprus and Greece.
In light of the dangerous seas, the region’s meteorological services issued an “orange alert,” warning swimmers and maritime traffic. Forecasts suggest wave heights could reach up to 1.8 meters, and advisories remain in effect over the coming 24 hours.
Search teams have scoured large swaths of the Mediterranean, but as of now the yacht remains missing and no sign of the four individuals aboard has been reported.
The case highlights the heightened risks for maritime travel during extreme weather events, and authorities urge vessels at sea to avoid non-essential navigation and to remain in port until conditions abate.