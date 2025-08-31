IDF chief warns Hamas leaders abroad: 'We will reach them too'

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir issued a stark warning to senior Hamas leaders living abroad on Sunday, indicating they could be targeted as Israel continues its campaign against the terror group.
In an operational briefing at Northern Command, Zamir said the bulk of Hamas leadership had already been eliminated and “most of the remaining leadership resides overseas — and we will reach them too.” The statement came after Israel confirmed that Abu Obaida, the spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, was killed.
“IDF operates offensively, proactively, and with operational superiority across all arenas and at all times,” Zamir added. “This move follows a series of significant strikes by Israel in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and other theaters. We surprise, initiate, and reach every target to ensure the security of Israeli citizens.”
Zamir also emphasized ongoing efforts to recover hostages and fallen soldiers. “Recently, in a special operation, the remains of hostages Idan Shtivi and Ilan Weiss were returned. Since the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots in March, ten fallen hostages have been recovered, including Edan Alexander. We will continue relentlessly — this is our moral mission.”
The overseas Hamas leadership includes five key figures: Muhammad Darwish, head of Hamas’s Shura Council; Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas leader in Gaza and head of its negotiation team; Zaher Jabareen, leader in the West Bank; Nizar Awadallah, a senior Gaza official; and Khaled Mashal, widely regarded as the organization’s chief abroad.
These leaders replaced Yahya Sinwar, killed in Rafah last October, who himself succeeded Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Tehran three months prior. According to Hamas sources cited by AFP, the terror group’s leadership has opted not to appoint a new head until the next elections.
Zamir’s warning underscores Israel’s continued focus on dismantling Hamas’s command structure both inside Gaza and internationally, as the military pursues an aggressive strategy to secure hostages and deter further attacks.