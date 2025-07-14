IDF strikes tanks in southern Syria as Druze-Bedouin clashes in Swedia continue

Six members of Syria's security forces have been killed in predominantly Druze city of Sweida, a security source said, after they deployed to halt deadly sectarian clashes that local media reported had resumed on Monday

The IDF said on Monday that it attacked several tanks in a town in Sweida province in southern Syria near the city of Sweida, which in recent days seen secterian clashes between Druze, Bedouins and government forces.
Earlier today, six members of Syria's security forces were killed in Sweida, a security source said, after they deployed to halt deadly sectarian clashes that local media reported had resumed on Monday.
(Photo: AP)
Sunday's fighting between Druze militiamen and Bedouin tribal fighters was the first time that sectarian violence erupted inside the city of Sweida itself, following months of tensions in the broader province. The fighting left 30 people dead and prompted Syria's security forces to deploy units to the city to restore calm and guarantee safe passage for civilians looking to leave, the defence ministry said in a statement.
But intense clashes broke out again on Monday, local news outlet Sweida24 reported. At least six Syrian troops were subsequently killed, a defence ministry source said.
It marked the latest episode of sectarian bloodshed in Syria, where fears among minority groups have surged since Islamist-led rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad in December, installing their own government and security forces.
Sunni Muslim Arab rebel groups which fought Assad during the war agreed in December to dissolve into the defence ministry but efforts to integrate armed factions from minority groups - including Druze and Kurds - have largely stalled.
First published: 14:21, 07.14.25
