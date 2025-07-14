IDF strikes tanks in southern Syria as Druze-Bedouin clashes in Swedia continue

The IDF said on Monday that it attacked several tanks in a town in Sweida province in southern Syria near the city of Sweida, which in recent days seen secterian clashes between Druze, Bedouins and government forces.

