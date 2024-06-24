IDF soldiers claim injured Palestinian agreed to be evacuated on jeep hood

IDF troops involved in the incident in which a military jeep was recorded driving through the streets of Jenin with a tied Palestinian lying atop the hood said that the injured Palestinian agreed to be transferred because there was no room inside the vehicle.

According to their account, made public on Sunday, they drove only 70 meters from the point where he was shot to the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance that transported him to a nearby Palestinian hospital.

1 View gallery Palestinian footage from Jenin

The IDF has yet to complete its investigation regarding the footage of the incident.

The Palestinian was part of a group of suspects, including the primary target of the arrest operation, who fled on foot when the IDF soldiers arrived. The troops opened fire, aiming at their lower bodies, injuring two.

The main target was evacuated by an Israeli Air Force helicopter to a hospital, but a Shin Bet representative at the scene told the soldiers that the second injured suspect could be left behind in Jenin. The soldiers then decided to transfer him to the Red Crescent, but on the jeep's hood. The soldiers also claimed that he jumped onto the jeep himself for the short travel.

Palestinian footage from Jenin during the operation

The IDF stated after the incident: "During an arrest operation in Wadi Burqin, terrorists fired at IDF forces, who responded by opening fire at the threat. During the clashes, one of the suspects was hit and arrested. The suspect was taken in by the troops while tied to the vehicle against military orders and procedures.”

“The footage seen in the video doesn’t align with IDF orders and what is expected of its soldiers. The incident is being investigated and will be dealt with accordingly. The suspect was handed over to receive medical attention by the Red Crescent Society," according to the IDF statement.