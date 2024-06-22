Jenin footage shows Palestinian suspect tied to IDF jeep, military condemns soldiers

IDF issues statement after video from West Bank city shows Palestinian suspect on top of a military jeep's hood, saying troops' actions go against military orders; incident under investigation 

Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jenin
West Bank
IDF
Terror
Palestinian footage from Jenin during the operation

IDF military jeeps were recorded on Saturday driving through the streets of Jenin, located in the West Bank, with a tied Palestinian lying atop the hood of one of them. Claims on social media said the Palestinian was allegedly tied to be used as a human shield, while others argued he was injured. A vehicle in the city was also put to flames by terrorists during the troops’ operation in the area.
The IDF issued a statement on the incident, saying, "During an arrest operation in Wadi Burqin, terrorists fired at IDF forces, who responded by opening fire at the threat. During the clashes, one of the suspects was hit and arrested. The suspect was taken in by the troops while tied to the vehicle against military orders and procedures.”
2 View gallery
לפי דיווחים פלסטינים: חיילים קשרו מחבל לג'יפ בג׳ניןלפי דיווחים פלסטינים: חיילים קשרו מחבל לג'יפ בג׳נין
Palestinian footage from Jenin
“The footage seen in the video doesn’t align with IDF orders and what is expected of its soldiers. The incident is being investigated and will be dealt with accordingly. The suspect was handed over to receive medical attention by the Red Crescent Society."
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות במרחב ג'נין תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות במרחב ג'נין
IDF forces in Jenin
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
An eyewitness recounted, "Special forces arrived at the home of nearby families, surrounded the house and began shooting at people. They then arrested some individuals and beat them. They burned a car, arrested people, and placed them in jeeps parked near the olive trees."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""