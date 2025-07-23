Hamas submits 'disappointing response' to mediators, ministers told

Hamas rejected the proposed framework for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, government ministers were informed on Wednesday, after the terror group submitted its answer, which was described as a disappointing response to both mediators and the United States.
"Hamas continues to impose impossible conditions," the ministers were told. Israel's negotiating team will remain in Doha for now to continue negotiations after the mediators informed Hamas that their response was unacceptable and that they awaited a modified answer.
"If the Hamas response is improved significantly, the negotiations could go forward," an official said.
Earlier, officials expressed optimism that a breakthrough was imminent and amid expectations that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Qatar to join the talks in their final stage.
Israel had made considerable concessions on the position of troops during the ceasefire after the withdrawal from parts of the Strip
The main point of contention remained the lines of troop deployment that Israel would observe, with the gap narrowing to several hundred meters. Israel is reportedly willing to pull back approximately 1,000 to 1,200 meters from the Philadelphi route, while Hamas demands 800 meters. Hamas is also expected to press for the release of additional long-term prisoners, with the difference in demands believed to be around 100 to 150 detainees.