Iran denies US claim it will open nuclear sites to inspectors after oil sanctions waiver

Iran pushed back Monday against a U.S. claim that it had agreed to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into the country , just hours after Washington issued a temporary waiver allowing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil as part of a memorandum of understanding reached with Tehran.

The dispute emerged shortly after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland that the Iranians had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors from the IAEA to enter the country. About an hour later, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Washington had issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, shipment and sale of Iranian oil.

3 View gallery Heavy water reactor in Arak, Iran, archive photo of Iran’s nuclear program

Writing on X, Bessent said Iran had committed during the Switzerland talks “to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country.”

“As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil,” he added.

But Tasnim, an Iranian news agency affiliated with the regime, said the issue of allowing IAEA inspectors into Iran had not been approved by the Iranian negotiating team or by responsible government officials. The agency added that “it is better that it never be approved.”

Tasnim described Iran’s policy of “nuclear ambiguity” as one of its most important assets, saying uncertainty over the location of Iran’s enriched nuclear material helps deter what it called American “foolishness.” It argued that allowing IAEA inspectors into the country could collapse that ambiguity and help Washington complete its intelligence picture.

“If the policy of nuclear ambiguity collapses with the arrival of IAEA inspectors in Iran and the Americans complete their information on this issue, it will only benefit the enemy,” the agency said, adding that no Iranian official had so far confirmed such a commitment.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told IRNA that Tehran’s interaction with the IAEA would continue “in accordance with current procedures.”

The Treasury license, announced as the two sides continue talks aimed at reaching a final deal, allows the production, delivery and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical and petroleum products through August 21.

3 View gallery U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Lake Lucerne Summit ( Photo: Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP )

Under the memorandum of understanding signed last week between Washington and Tehran, the United States agreed to issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, along with associated services including banking transactions, insurance and transportation.

Transactions authorized under Monday’s general license include the importation of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical and petroleum products into the United States when necessary to complete a sale or delivery. The license does not authorize transactions involving North Korea or Cuba, both heavily sanctioned by Washington.

Oil prices fell after the announcement. Brent crude dropped 3.4% to $77.8 a barrel, while WTI fell 2.6% to $74.6.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for global energy markets, with a significant share of Middle Eastern oil exports passing through it. Any threat to free navigation there can immediately affect global oil prices. The U.S. decision to again allow Iranian oil sales was seen as a positive signal to markets and as a short-term step meant to advance dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

The Iranian and American delegations effectively concluded their first round of talks Monday in negotiations meant to produce a permanent agreement within 60 days. Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar said the sides had achieved “encouraging progress” and would continue technical discussions later this week.

The mediators said a special committee would oversee implementation of a “road map” toward a final agreement within two months, with both sides’ team leaders reporting regularly to the committee. They also announced the creation of a communication line intended to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

3 View gallery Strait of Hormuz ( Photo: REUTERS/Stringer )

Until the central part of the strait is fully cleared of naval mines, some large commercial tankers will be required to pass through Iranian territorial waters to navigate the route, the mediators said.

The Switzerland talks also touched on Lebanon. Half a day after Qatar and Pakistan announced the creation of a “deconfliction cell” to ensure commitment to ending military operations in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again said there were no restrictions on Israeli forces operating across the border.

“My directive and the defense minister’s directive to the IDF is clear and has not changed: our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or emerging threat to them or to the residents of the north,” Netanyahu said. “The IDF has no restriction in this matter.”

“I firmly insist that we remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon as long as necessary to protect the residents of the north and all citizens of the state,” he added.