Iran agrees to nuclear inspections as Vance says US won’t force Israel-Lebanon agreement

US Vice President JD Vance said talks with Iran had produced “a very, very good day” of progress, including an agreement by Tehran to allow UN nuclear inspectors back into the country. “Yesterday was a very, very good day. We made a lot of good progress,” Vance said at the start of his remarks. “We did exactly what we wanted to do, which is accomplish 4 things for the American people.”

He said the first objective was establishing a mechanism to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. According to Vance, the waterway is currently open and energy flows through it are continuing, including oil and natural gas shipments.

2 View gallery JD Vance in Switzerland ( Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool )

“We wanted to build a mechanism for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. It is open,” he said, adding that the US also aimed to create coordination procedures to allow demilitarization efforts and prevent escalation during incidents at sea. He said this would ensure that disputes in the strait do not spiral into wider conflict.

The second objective, Vance said, was the creation of a regional deconfliction mechanism linked to a broader ceasefire framework. He explained that the US is working to establish coordination channels to manage potential incidents between Israel, Hezbollah and other regional actors.

“We wanted to make sure that if Hezbollah fires at Israel or if Israel responds… we’re actually talking to each other and figuring out how to stop the shooting, how to make the region safer,” he said.

Vance also acknowledged criticism that parts of the mechanism were developed without direct Israeli involvement, but said the goal is de-escalation and stability across the region.

The third and most significant development, he said, was Iran’s agreement to allow international nuclear inspectors back into the country.

“The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country,” Vance said, calling it “a major milestone” and the first step toward what he described as the long-term goal of ending any nuclear weapons capability. He added that Washington expects inspectors could begin work as early as this week.

2 View gallery IAEA inspectors to return to monitor Iran’s nuclear program ( Photo: AP )

Vance said progress was also made on additional nuclear-related discussions, which will continue in technical form.

The fourth objective, he said, was establishing the framework for follow-up technical negotiations.

“Our teams are working with the Iranians, the Qataris, and the Pakistanis made great progress,” he said, adding that those technical talks will continue in the coming days and weeks.

He also noted that despite early tensions and Iranian threats to withdraw after political messaging from both sides, negotiations continued late into the night.

“There was a little bit of threat, there was a little bit of venting and complaining,” he said, “but at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made significant progress.”