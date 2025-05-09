IDF troops encounter armed terrorist in Nablus alleyways | watch

In a statement, the police said the force shot the terrorist who was posing a danger to the troops; other terror suspects are arrested in Nablus and in a separate incident in the village of Tammun 

Elisha Ben Kimon, Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
West Bank
Border Police
Terror attack
Nablus
Israel police released dramatic footage on Friday of a special ops team of the Border Patrol encountering terrorists in the old city of Nablus.
The team operated in the narrow alleyways of the casbah on Thursday, on their way to arrest suspected terrorists. They encountered an armed terrorist who was responsible for attacks and involved in the planning of more terrorist actions.
Security forces encounter and shoot a terrorist in Nablus
(Israel Police )
2 View gallery
תיעוד ממצלמות הגוף והקסדה של מתסערבי מג"ב בקסבהתיעוד ממצלמות הגוף והקסדה של מתסערבי מג"ב בקסבה
Security forces encounter and shoot a terrorist in Nablus
(Photo: Israel Police )
2 View gallery
מסתערבי מג"ב איו"ש בהכוונת שב"כ וצה"ל חיסלו מחבל ועצרו מבוקש בפעילות טרור בקסבה בשכםמסתערבי מג"ב איו"ש בהכוונת שב"כ וצה"ל חיסלו מחבל ועצרו מבוקש בפעילות טרור בקסבה בשכם
Security forces encounter and arrest a terrorist in Nablus
(Photo: Israel Police )
According to a statement, the force identified the terrorist who was armed and posed a danger to the troops and shot him. They found on his possession, ammunition and cash. They then arrested another suspect.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In a separate incident, IDF soldiers arrested a terrorist who was producing IEDs and planning to use them in a mass casualty attack. His home in the West Bank village of Tammun was surrounded by forces from the military and the police and after an exchange of fire, they arrested him and another suspect who was with him.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""