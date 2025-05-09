IDF troops encounter armed terrorist in Nablus alleyways | watch

The team operated in the narrow alleyways of the casbah on Thursday, on their way to arrest suspected terrorists. They encountered an armed terrorist who was responsible for attacks and involved in the planning of more terrorist actions.

According to a statement, the force identified the terrorist who was armed and posed a danger to the troops and shot him. They found on his possession, ammunition and cash. They then arrested another suspect.

