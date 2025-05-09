IDF troops encounter armed terrorist in Nablus alleyways | watch

Israel police released dramatic footage on Friday of a special ops team of the Border Patrol encountering terrorists in the old city of Nablus.
The team operated in the narrow alleyways of the casbah on Thursday, on their way to arrest suspected terrorists. They encountered an armed terrorist who was responsible for attacks and involved in the planning of more terrorist actions.
According to a statement, the force identified the terrorist who was armed and posed a danger to the troops and shot him. They found on his possession, ammunition and cash. They then arrested another suspect.
In a separate incident, IDF soldiers arrested a terrorist who was producing IEDs and planning to use them in a mass casualty attack. His home in the West Bank village of Tammun was surrounded by forces from the military and the police and after an exchange of fire, they arrested him and another suspect who was with him.