Report: Hamas asks for ceasefire, release half of the hostages in letter to Trump

Hamas has drafted a personal letter to U.S. President Donald Trump asking him to guarantee a 60-day pause in fighting in Gaza in exchange for the immediate release of half the hostages still held by the terror group, Fox News reported Wednesday.
According to chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, the letter is currently with Qatari mediators and is expected to be delivered to Trump this week. Forty-eight hostages remain in captivity nearly two years after the October 7 massacre, though U.S. and Israeli officials believe only about 20 are still alive.
Negotiations had been advancing in recent weeks but collapsed after the IDF launched airstrikes against Hamas operatives in Doha earlier this month. Officials now hope that Hamas’s direct outreach to Trump can revive the stalled talks.
The letter highlights Hamas’s recognition of Trump’s growing influence in the region. Yingst noted that both Hamas and other actors in the Middle East “understand that President Trump is a dealmaker,” pointing to his role in brokering the Abraham Accords during his first term. Trump has repeatedly said he wants peace in the Middle East, the return of the hostages and stability for the region.
The request comes as IDF forces continue heavy ground operations inside Gaza, focusing on Gaza City. Daily strikes are so intense, Yingst said, that explosions can be heard as far as Tel Aviv, nearly 64 kilometers (40 miles) to the north. Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem demanding a deal, with protesters carrying signs urging Trump to intervene directly.
Fox News reported that Trump’s Middle East team, including Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler, are leading efforts to explore possible frameworks for an agreement. Hamas’s move is seen as a signal that the group believes Trump has more leverage than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a breakthrough.
Yingst emphasized that while Israel holds military leverage through its deep presence in Gaza, Trump’s negotiating clout could determine how and when the war comes to a close. The letter, once delivered by Qatar, is expected to reach Trump either at the White House or during his upcoming visit to New York next week.