Major progress in ceasefire talks, hostage deal, sources say

Regional sources said Tuesday that "significant progress" has been made toward a potential hostage release deal, a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war against Hamas .

"Both sides have shown flexibility but are concerned about the fallout from the confrontation with Iran," one official said. "The Israeli delegation hasn’t left for Doha yet, out of concern that it could slow negotiations rather than speed them up."

In recent days, U.S. officials reportedly told hostage families that there are “very positive signs of a breakthrough.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said within the past 24 hours that he sees a “gap” allowing for progress.

However, a non-Israeli source emphasized that “the scope is much broader—it’s essentially about ending the war. The messages being exchanged concern the future of Gaza, not just the first phase of returning 8 to 10 live hostages.”

On Tuesday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron, who had claimed he left the G7 summit to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. “He has no idea why I returned to Washington but it certainly wasn’t about a ceasefire,” Trump said. “It’s something much bigger than that. Emmanuel is always wrong.”

Earlier this week, reports emerged that U.S. and Gulf state officials were noting positive developments in the behind-the-scenes talks between Israel and Hamas over a hostage deal and potential ceasefire, even as fighting with Iran continued. Hostage families said they were told by Arab and other official sources that an Israeli delegation may soon travel to Doha, Qatar to advance the negotiations and attempt a breakthrough.

Netanyahu said Sunday that he had given instructions to advance the talks . In a public update, he added: “I’m not giving up on anyone. So far, we’ve freed more than 200 hostages—and I won’t stop until we’ve brought everyone home. We’ll complete the mission: both destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages.”

In response, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a strongly worded statement: “The families are scarred by promises and statements that aren’t backed by action or results. Every such comment throws them into emotional turmoil and stretches their already frayed nerves. Time is running out for the living hostages—and the fallen may disappear forever.”

The statement concluded with a direct call to Netanyahu: “Prove you’re serious. Announce that a negotiating team is heading to Doha with a clear mandate to bring everyone back today. This is a historic moment. Without the return of the hostages, there will be no Israeli victory—partial or total. Bring them home.”