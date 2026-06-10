Basic law enshrining Torah study as 'fundamental value' passes preliminary reading

An overwhelming majority of coalition lawmakers voted in favor of the proposed Basic Law: Torah Study, which would enshrine the value of Torah study as a fundamental principle, when the Knesset plenum on Wednesday approved the bill in a preliminary reading. The bill passed by a vote of 56-43.

The goal of the ultra-Orthodox parties that pushed for the bill is to create a counterweight to the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, after previous legislation granting exemptions from military service was struck down because it conflicted with the principle of equality derived from that law.

Likud lawmakers Dan Illouz, Yuli Edelstein and Sharren Haskel voted against the bill, as did Religious Zionism lawmaker Moshe Solomon. The vote was held by roll call. Afterward, Shas lawmakers Yossi Taieb and Moshe Abutbul shouted at Illouz: "Shame on you! You chutzpah! What a disgrace. The Torah world in Canada is ashamed of you!"

2 View gallery Haredi lawmakers at Knesset plenary session ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Solomon voted against the bill despite an understanding with Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich, who had agreed to support it in exchange for equal recognition of Torah scholars and military servicemembers . The rest of the Religious Zionism faction backed the proposal.

Ten lawmakers from Arab parties were absent from the vote. According to opposition sources, Knesset members Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas conveyed a message to them that it would be difficult for them to oppose the legislation. Those sources said the Arab lawmakers were absent because of a "deal" with the United Torah Judaism faction, which allegedly promised to block the so-called Muezzin Law, recently approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

Even if the absent lawmakers had voted against the bill, it still would have passed.

The original version of the legislation also included a provision equating the status of Torah scholars with that of Israel Defense Forces servicemembers. Following criticism, however, that clause was removed.

2 View gallery Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich withdrew his opposition at the last minute ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The bill now states that "Torah study is a fundamental value in the heritage of the Jewish people and a basic right in the State of Israel. The State of Israel, as a Jewish state, attaches supreme importance to encouraging Torah study and supporting Torah scholars, and views those who undertake to devote themselves to Torah study for an extended period as making a significant contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

With no law currently in place exempting ultra-Orthodox men from military service, the Haredi parties are attempting to limit the fallout through a last-minute legislative blitz, taking advantage of the fact that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prepared to grant them significant achievements in exchange for buying time, postponing the possibility of early elections and delaying the dissolution of the Knesset.

In addition to the Basic Law proposal, lawmakers are also considering legislation that would restore day care subsidies for the children of draft evaders.

'This is not Torah — it's a business model'

Following the bill's preliminary approval, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appealed directly to the ultra-Orthodox public.

"'Basic Law: Torah Study,' which the government is advancing with all its might, will severely harm the State of Israel, and it will severely harm you as well," Bennett said. "This is not a political issue. It is a matter of life and death. Without a functioning economy and without an army, we simply will not be able to live here."

He added: "Deri and Goldknopf will try to tell you that my fight against draft evasion and against this law is a fight against you. That is a lie. I am fighting for you. The problem is the political operatives who exploit you. Deri and Goldknopf are condemning you to lives of poverty and dependence while they live in luxury villas and wear luxury brands. This is not Torah — it's a business model. And it must change. We will free you from the rule of the political operatives. We will bring you into the workforce and into IDF service while preserving a Haredi way of life, just like the working Haredim in Brooklyn."

Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar! party, called the legislation "irresponsible."

"The deal of a few more weeks in power in exchange for a Basic Law on Torah study is the story of the most detached, irresponsible and shameless government in Israel's history in a nutshell. Instead of strengthening the IDF during a multifront war, the government is doing the opposite and harming the strength and spirit of the state. The October 7 coalition has no regard for the lives and security of Israelis and does not have the public's trust. We will replace it and establish leadership worthy of Israel, committed to the security and values of this people."