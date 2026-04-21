United in Their Light marks Israel Memorial Day honoring 47 lone soldiers killed since Oct. 7

A ceremony marking Israel’s Memorial Day honored 47 lone soldiers who have been killed since the Oct. 7 attack and the outbreak of the war in Gaza, with families, officials and support groups gathering to commemorate their service and sacrifice.

United in Their Light, held Monday evening at the Jerusalem Theater, brought together bereaved families, senior Israeli officials, fellow soldiers and members of the public. It was broadcast live in Israel and abroad.

Lone soldiers are members of the Israeli military who serve without immediate family support in the country, including immigrants and Israelis without close family ties in Israel. Each year, more than 7,000 lone soldiers enlist, including about 3,700 new immigrants and more than 4,000 native-born Israelis.

Since the start of the war, known in Israel as the Iron Swords war, more than 1,100 Israeli soldiers, both active-duty and reservists, have been killed. Among them were 47 lone soldiers.

2 View gallery Nefesh B'Nefesh CEO Rabbi Yehoshua Fass ( Photo: Oleg Bell Productions )

The ceremony was organized jointly by several groups that support lone soldiers, including the Lone Soldiers Program of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and Nefesh B’Nefesh, Big Brother for Lone Soldiers, Tzofim Garin Tzabar, the Wings Program, the Growing Wings Foundation, Ruach Nechona, the Harel pre-military academy and the Michael Levin Lone Soldier Center, in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality.

The event was led by lone soldiers and conducted in Hebrew and English.

Among those attending were Immigration and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog.

2 View gallery US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee ( Photo: Oleg Bell Productions )

Family members of the fallen played a central role, sharing personal reflections and commemorating their relatives, including Sgt. 1st Class Amir Fisher, who immigrated from Ghana; Capt. Ido Baruch; Sgt. 1st Class Vladislav Sergienko, who immigrated from Ukraine; Joshua Boone, who immigrated from the United States; Capt. (res.) Denis Krokhamlov Veksler, who immigrated from Ukraine; Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Ariel Lubliner, who immigrated from Brazil; and Master Sgt. (res.) Eliahou Benjamin Elmakayes, who immigrated from France.