All Hamas leadership in Cairo, ready to reach deal

Hamas is open to an agreement to end the war in Gaza and include the one-time release of all remaining hostages and a five-year cessation of hostilities, an official from the terror group said on Saturday.
"Hamas is ready for an exchange of prisoners in a single batch and a truce for five years," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as a delegation from his group was set to meet mediators in Cairo later in the day.
The official said Hamas would welcome any initiative that would bring an end to the war and was opposed to a partial deal that he said was only meant to appease the Israeli public.
A delegation including Mohammed Darwish, head of the Shura council, Khaled Mashal, Khalil al Hayya, Zaher Jabarin and Nizar Awadallah, the five most senior members of the terror group, arrived in Egypt early on Saturday and began meeting with Egyptian officials to discuss a cease-fire and an end to the war, based on a comprehensive agreement that would include a full withdrawal of IDF troops.
Mossad chief David Barnea was said to be heading to Qatar for a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, marking their first meeting since Barnea was removed from heading the negotiation team for a hostage deal.