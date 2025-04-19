'Hamas rejected deal to free half of Israeli hostages,' Netanyahu confirms in statement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday night that Israel is at a decisive juncture in its war with Hamas and vowed not to surrender to the terrorist group’s demands, declaring, “I will not bow to murderers.”
In a recorded statement addressing the ongoing deadlock in hostage negotiations, the Iranian threat and domestic criticism, Netanyahu said, “We are at a critical stage, and at this stage, we need steadfastness and resolve to win.”
Netanyahu confirmed that Hamas rejected Israel’s latest proposal in the hostage talks, which he said could have resulted in the release of half of the hostages and the return of the bodies of several others. He accused the terror group of making demands that would allow it to regroup militarily, including a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the reconstruction of the coastal enclave. “If we surrender to Hamas' dictates now, all the significant achievements we’ve made thanks to our soldiers, our fallen and our wounded, will be lost,” he said.
The prime minister argued that accepting Hamas' terms would send a dangerous message that kidnapping Israelis is an effective tactic. “Under these conditions, we will not end the War of Revival before destroying Hamas and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat,” Netanyahu said.
Speaking amid nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, Netanyahu stressed his longstanding commitment to preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. “If not for the severe blows we dealt to the Iran axis, the Middle East would look very different,” he said. “I am committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons—I have not given up on that, not let go of it and will not back down.”
He also pushed back against Israeli voices calling for an end to the fighting, accusing them of echoing Hamas propaganda and delaying the release of hostages. “Their surrender terms are not new. Hamas has demanded them again and again. But what responsible leader can accept them after October 7? I certainly won’t,” he said.
Addressing Hamas' condition that Israel withdraw even from the newly established buffer zone in Gaza, Netanyahu asked, “Did our soldiers fight in vain?” He emphasized that his duty as prime minister is to prevent future kidnappings and pledged to continue the mission. “I believe we can bring the hostages home without surrendering—that’s how I’ve acted until now,” he said. “The mission is not yet complete, and I intend to see it through—without surrender.”