Former hostage Noga Weiss completes IDF training with distinction

Pvt. Noga Weiss, 18, who was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Be'eri and released after 50 days as a hostage in Gaza, completed her IDF Service Conditions NCO training course on Tuesday with distinction. "Today, I’m finishing the course with a sense of triumph," she said. "I’m excited for what’s to come and for the opportunity to influence IDF soldiers."
Noga described the personal journey she underwent during the course, saying, "I had many thoughts beforehand. Over time, I became more and more at peace with my decision. From the moment I was certain I would never enlist, to the moment I felt safe where I was, I understood that I wanted to be victorious over myself—and them [Hamas]."
Noga was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Be'eri along with her parents, Shiri and Ilan, on the morning of October 7. After 50 days in the Gaza Strip, she was released with her mother in the hostage deal’s second phase. In early January, she was informed that her father, Ilan Weiss, who had been missing since the attack, was murdered in Hamas captivity. Four months later, she enlisted in the IDF.
At her enlistment on May 6, Noga said, "After a very tumultuous period, I feel that enlisting is the right thing for me. I always wanted to enlist and contribute to the country, and the army for me is a combination of processing what happened, a distraction, daily routine and mainly getting in touch with reality."
"Being a Service Conditions NCO was my dream role for years. I feel that I can contribute a lot, be significant and help others. I remember that on the day my mom and I were released, they took us to Kerem Shalom, and there the hangar was full of soldiers. The presence of the soldiers made me feel safe, and it only strengthened my desire to be a part of and serve in the army."