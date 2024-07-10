Former hostage Noga Weiss completes IDF training with distinction

as a hostage in Gaza, completed her IDF Service Conditions NCO training course on Tuesday with distinction. "Today, I’m finishing the course with a sense of triumph," she said. "I’m excited for what’s to come and for the opportunity to influence IDF soldiers."

Noga described the personal journey she underwent during the course, saying, "I had many thoughts beforehand. Over time, I became more and more at peace with my decision. From the moment I was certain I would never enlist, to the moment I felt safe where I was, I understood that I wanted to be victorious over myself—and them [Hamas]."

