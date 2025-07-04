Hezbollah mulls handing over missiles, drones if IDF withdraws, report

Hezbollah has begun a major strategic review that includes considering scaling back its role as an armed movement without disarming completely, three sources told Reuters, according to a report on Friday.

The internal discussions, which aren't yet finalized and haven't previously been reported, reflect the formidable pressures the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group has faced since a truce was reached in late November .

Another senior official, who is familiar with Hezbollah's internal deliberations, said the group had been holding clandestine discussions on its next steps. Small committees have been meeting in person or remotely to discuss issues including the terror group's leadership structure, political role, social and development work, and weapons, the official said on condition of anonymity.

According to the report, Hezbollah was considering handing over missiles and drones , but not anti-tank missiles and guns, provided Israel withdraws its remaining troops from South Lebanon.

U.S. envoy to Lebanon Tom Barrack was expected to arrive in Beirut on Monday to receive answers to the American demands that the government take steps to disarm the Iran-backed group.

Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem said in a speech on Wednesday that the "Lebanese resistance" would not surrender its weapons and “will not accept being humiliated” or accept “surrendering its land or weapons to the Israeli enemy, nor will it accept relinquishing the rights guaranteed by international and divine laws.”

He said no one must interfere in the group's affairs or make threats. "Hezbollah has an agreement with Israel indirectly through the Lebanese state. Let Israel abide by the agreement it concluded with the Lebanese state,” he said, adding that Israel has made thousands of violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect.

According to a report in the Saudi Al Hadath channel, Hezbollah suggested that after Israel removes its forces from five strategic points it occupies in South Lebanon , Hezbollah forces will withdraw "to the north."

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper said a Lebanese with ties to the American administration was negotiating with Hezbollah about the assurances the group would be given in exchange for disarming.