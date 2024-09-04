Police clash with prosecutors: Push for charges against hundreds of Hamas terrorists

In an escalating dispute between Israeli law enforcement and the judiciary, senior police officials are pressing prosecutors to move forward with indictments against Hamas terrorists captured during the October 7 attacks and subsequent Israeli operations in Gaza. The push comes as frustration mounts over delays in transitioning the investigation into formal charges for members of Hamas' elite Nukhba unit.

3 View gallery Nukhba terrorists detained in Israel ( Photo: Israel Prison Authority )

The tension was amplified after the U.S. Department of Justice announced a groundbreaking indictment against Yahya Sinwar and other top Hamas leaders, including Khaled Mashal and Ali Baraka, accusing them of orchestrating attacks that resulted in the deaths of U.S. citizens. The U.S. indictment, which partly relies on evidence gathered by Israeli police, has sparked criticism that Israel’s legal system is lagging behind.

3 View gallery Yahya Sinwar named in US indictments ( Photo: Reuters )

A senior Israeli police official expressed concern over the delay, noting that a significant volume of evidence is ready for indictment. "While the U.S. has moved ahead with charges, we are still waiting for action," the official said, pointing out that investigations involving Hamas detainees are consuming many resources for Israel Police's serious crime-fighting unit Lahav 433.

Meanwhile, legal sources indicate that the holdup in Israel is not solely due to legal complications but also political considerations, with the fate of Israeli hostages still in Hamas' hands playing a key role in delaying formal indictments.

3 View gallery Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miarav ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Eisman have dismissed claims of investigative delays, citing the unprecedented complexity of the case and emphasizing the security and political sensitivities involved.