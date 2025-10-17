Israel accuses Hamas of holding remains of hostages amid ongoing Khan Younis search

As the current ceasefire in Gaza holds, reports from Arab media indicate that Hamas is actively searching for the remains of Israeli hostages killed during captivity. A video released Friday allegedly shows Hamas operatives searching for the body of Amiram Cooper, an Israeli hostage believed to have died following the collapse of a tunnel in Khan Younis where he was being held.
Footage from the southern Gaza city shows heavy Palestinian construction equipment clearing rubble in northern Khan Younis—an area devastated by intense fighting. Reports suggest the search has been underway for several days.
Hamas first acknowledged a loss of contact with one of its hostage-guarding cells in March 2024, following an Israeli strike in the area. Most hostages held by that cell were recovered in an Israeli military operation, but one—believed to be Cooper—remained unaccounted for.
According to Palestinian sources, the current search is taking place using only basic equipment, amid limited engineering resources and concerns about further structural collapses. Hamas estimates the search may take up to five more days, despite the group’s commitment to return all hostages—living and deceased—within 72 hours of the ceasefire’s start.
The search area lies within the Hamad neighborhood, a large Qatari-funded housing project built for low-income families. Meanwhile, Gaza’s Civil Defense Authority accused the international community of double standards, saying global attention is focused on Israeli hostages while ignoring the fate of Palestinian prisoners.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar addressed the issue Friday during the MED Conference in Naples, Italy. Referring to the U.S.-backed war-ending proposal, Sa’ar said: “Hamas committed themselves to give us the bodies of our dead hostages, and they hadn't. They still have in their possession nineteen dead hostages. We know they can deliver — and they don’t want to deliver, because they want to use it as a bargaining chip, just as they used the hostages throughout the war.”
Despite acknowledging that Hamas has violated the agreement by not releasing all hostages in a single phase, Israeli officials have decided not to derail the ongoing ceasefire. While disputing Hamas’ claim that it is struggling to locate more bodies, Israel is holding off on punitive measures as international mediators continue efforts to resolve the impasse.
First published: 17:52, 10.17.25