‘These are the tears I prayed for’ Hostages’ families respond with tears and caution to Trump’s cease-fire announcement

The Hostages’ Families Headquarters released a statement shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a cease-fire plan. The families said they received the news of the deal “with excitement, anticipation, and concern.”

“The headquarters welcomes the signing of an agreement meant to bring all the hostages home — the living, for rehabilitation among their families, and the fallen, for proper burial in their homeland,” the statement read. “This is an important and significant step on the path to returning everyone, but our struggle is not over and will not end until the last hostage returns.”

They urged the government to convene immediately and approve the deal. “Any delay could come at a heavy price for the hostages and the soldiers,” they warned. “We are confident that the prime minister will ensure an overwhelming majority for implementing the agreement reached.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far issued only a brief response, writing: “With God’s help — we are bringing them all home.”

The families expressed gratitude to President Trump and his team “for the leadership and determination that led to a historic breakthrough: ending the war and reaching a comprehensive agreement for the return of all hostages.”

They emphasized that the mission was not yet complete: “There are still 48 hostages, including one woman, in Hamas captivity. Our moral and national obligation is to bring them all home, both the living and the dead. Their return is a condition for the recovery and renewal of Israeli society as a whole. We will not rest or be silent until the last hostage is returned.”

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, responded emotionally on X, writing: “Matan is coming home. He’s coming back to me, to Natalie and Shani, to Ilana, the love of his life, to all of you, to the country. These are the tears I prayed for.”

Former hostage Omer Vankert also shared his feelings: “Thank God. It finally happened. I can’t believe it.” He sent a message to Aviad David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who were held with him in captivity: “Aviad and Guy, we’re waiting for you.”

Omer Shamtov and Elia Cohen posted videos celebrating the news of Trump’s announcement on Instagram.

Dani Miran, father of hostage Omri Miran, said: “A very good morning. I’m smiling from ear to ear, but my eyes are filled with tears of joy. My two older granddaughters came over, and we danced together in the hallway. I’ve waited more than two years for this moment.”