Israel to fully reopen schools nationwide, including northern border communities

The Education Ministry said the school system will fully resume operations nationwide starting Sunday, including in northern border communities, in line with updated Home Front Command guidelines.
Under the directive, schools will operate without restrictions on educational activity across the country. The ministry said it had prepared in advance for a full reopening and will continue to provide all necessary resources to ensure the immediate return of all educational frameworks.
The decision differs from previous policies that granted local authorities flexibility in implementation. This time, the ministry said the order is comprehensive and mandatory, with no option for local changes.
Education Minister Yoav Kisch said the return to full in-person learning reflects both prior preparations and current conditions on the ground. He described the move as an important step for students and educators and called for efforts to quickly close learning gaps and strengthen social resilience, adding that the ministry is providing the tools needed for a rapid and effective transition.