Israel to fully reopen schools nationwide, including northern border communities

Under the directive, schools will operate without restrictions on educational activity across the country. The ministry said it had prepared in advance for a full reopening and will continue to provide all necessary resources to ensure the immediate return of all educational frameworks.

Under the directive, schools will operate without restrictions on educational activity across the country. The ministry said it had prepared in advance for a full reopening and will continue to provide all necessary resources to ensure the immediate return of all educational frameworks.

Under the directive, schools will operate without restrictions on educational activity across the country. The ministry said it had prepared in advance for a full reopening and will continue to provide all necessary resources to ensure the immediate return of all educational frameworks.

The decision differs from previous policies that granted local authorities flexibility in implementation. This time, the ministry said the order is comprehensive and mandatory, with no option for local changes.

The decision differs from previous policies that granted local authorities flexibility in implementation. This time, the ministry said the order is comprehensive and mandatory, with no option for local changes.

The decision differs from previous policies that granted local authorities flexibility in implementation. This time, the ministry said the order is comprehensive and mandatory, with no option for local changes.