Trump: Abraham Accords back on the table, Israel has helped Saudi Arabia against Houthis

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Saudi Arabia may be closer than ever to joining the Abraham Accords, claiming Israel has already helped the kingdom in its fight against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. His remarks come amid renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Iranian-backed group, although Israel has not taken direct military action against the rebels since the latest escalation began.
Asked by reporters whether the prospect of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords was back on the table, Trump replied: "Yeah, I think so. Maybe more than ever. Saudi Arabia is very happy to have Israel's support and our support."
Asked whether Riyadh should accept Israel's offer to help fight the Houthis, he said: "Yeah, I do. I think they will. Israel has been very helpful to Saudi Arabia."
Trump did not specify what assistance Israel had provided. As ynet previously reported, regional diplomatic sources said in September that Israel was believed to be supplying Saudi Arabia with intelligence through the U.S. military's Central Command (CENTCOM), without directly participating in combat operations.
The issue of Israeli involvement has gained urgency following a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh last Saturday that killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300. Saudi-led coalition forces have since resumed strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Earlier this week, ynet reported that American officials had explored with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir whether Israel could carry out strikes against the Houthis. Zamir warned that such involvement could trigger a wider confrontation, potentially involving Iran, and force Israel to postpone its October 27 election. He raised those concerns during discussions with CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper, who has also held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Despite Trump's optimism about the Abraham Accords, sources familiar with the matter said the Saudi crown prince does not trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that progress toward normalization would be difficult while Netanyahu remains in office. Riyadh and other Arab governments are awaiting Israel's upcoming election, hoping for political change.
Saudi Arabia has also maintained its longstanding condition for establishing diplomatic relations with Israel: the launch of a genuine political process that would ultimately lead to a sovereign Palestinian state. Sources said Riyadh would not agree to normalization without such a commitment.