Trump declares zero uranium enrichment for Iran under potential nuclear deal

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted Monday that any prospective nuclear agreement with Iran would prohibit the Islamic Republic from enriching uranium, contradicting reports suggesting the U.S. might permit limited enrichment .

“The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from ‘enriching.’ Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump’s mention of “the AUTOPEN” was a pointed reference to a mechanical device used to replicate signatures—a practice he has criticized, particularly under President Joe Biden. Trump has questioned the legality and validity of executive actions and pardons signed by autopen during Biden’s presidency, implying a lack of direct oversight or authority.

While legal precedent affirms the practice when authorized by the president, Trump has used it to cast doubt on Biden’s leadership and decision-making, now extending that skepticism to the last administration’s handling of nuclear negotiations with Iran.

The statement also appears to run counter to a U.S. proposal delivered to Tehran via Omani mediation, which reportedly allowed Iran to enrich uranium up to 3% for civilian purposes under strict international oversight.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and insists on its right to enrich uranium. However, the U.S. administration has taken a firm stance against any level of enrichment, citing concerns over potential weaponization.

Iran is reportedly preparing to reject the U.S. proposal , citing its failure to address Tehran's interests and the lack of clarity on lifting sanctions.