Hezbollah rocket hits open area near Haifa; Netanyahu, Lebanon president to speak

A rocket fired by Hezbollah overnight exploded in an open area south of Haifa, Israeli officials said, as diplomatic efforts intensified with plans for talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun .

Air raid sirens sounded later in the morning in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding communities, as well as in the Carmiel area, following additional rocket fire from Lebanon. Israeli forces said several rockets were intercepted.

4 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun ( Photo: Shalev Shalom, ANWAR AMRO/AFP )

Missile ship intercepts drone launched from Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson )

The Israeli military said a navy missile ship intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon overnight, adding that naval forces have taken part in about 40 air defense incidents involving the detection and interception of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Despite the escalation, diplomatic signals emerged. U.S. President Donald Trump said Israeli and Lebanese leaders were expected to speak , describing the move as an attempt to “to get a little breathing room” between the sides. Israeli Innovation Minister Gila Gamliel confirmed that Netanyahu would hold talks with Aoun, expressing hope the effort could eventually lead to improved relations.

4 View gallery IDF forces in Bint Jbeil ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson )

However, Lebanese officials downplayed the prospect of imminent negotiations. According to reports, sources in Beirut said no formal confirmation had been received regarding talks with Israel, while Aoun was said to be insisting on a ceasefire before any negotiations begin.

4 View gallery Lebanese President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir )

On the ground, the Israeli military issued a renewed evacuation warning to residents in parts of southern Lebanon south of the Zahrani River, citing ongoing Hezbollah activity and continued Israeli airstrikes in the area.

4 View gallery Evacuation warning issued for southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson )