Netanyahu pushes for full hostage deal, but doesn't close door on partial agreement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations over the past 24 hours after receiving Hamas’ response , but his office indicated Tuesday evening that he is focused on a “ full deal only .” Officials close to the prime minister said Netanyahu is not inclined to accept a partial agreement, though publicly he has not entirely ruled out the possibility.

The security cabinet has not yet been formally summoned but is expected to convene on Thursday. Mediators were informed that Israel will likely deliver its response to Hamas only afterward, while the Israel Defense Forces continue preparations to implement the cabinet’s decision to retake Gaza City.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Mark Israel Salem, AP/ Ohad Zwigenberg )

At the White House, officials emphasized that the U.S. is still reviewing Hamas’s offer. Spokesperson Caroline Lewitt said, “We do not view it as a coincidence that Hamas agreed following President Trump’s strong message regarding the Gaza conflict.” Yesterday, Trump publicly backed Netanyahu, stating that the remaining hostages will be returned only after Hamas is destroyed. About an hour later, Hamas responded positively to the proposal.

In response, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement reiterating Israel’s principles for ending the war, as set by the cabinet: disarm Hamas; return all living hostages and recover the fallen; demilitarize the Gaza Strip; maintain Israeli security control over Gaza; and establish an alternative civilian government that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

Following these developments and an earlier briefing from Israel’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, the families’ coordination team announced changes to Sunday’s planned actions. Instead of a mass rally in the Hostages’ Square, they will conduct localized demonstrations across the country calling for an immediate, comprehensive agreement.

The families addressed Netanyahu directly: “This is your last chance to sign an agreement for the return of all 50 hostages. We demand a full agreement and the immediate dispatch of a negotiating team with a clear mandate to finalize the deal and present a plan to bring back the last hostage and end the war.”

They warned that if this deal is also blocked by the prime minister, “the people of Israel will again flood the streets—until all 50 hostages are returned. We are done with delays and foot-dragging. The nation stands with the hostages and will bring them home.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP/ Ohad Zwigenberg )

Later, a senior Israeli official issued an ambiguous statement echoing earlier messaging: Israel’s policy remains consistent, demanding the release of all 50 hostages under the cabinet’s war-ending principles. Analysts suggest this may be a strategic move to pressure Hamas for further concessions.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari confirmed during a press briefing that Hamas responded positively following a meeting in Egypt between Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. He described the proposed cease-fire as “the best option, paving the way for a full agreement,” including significant aid to Gaza. He warned that failure to reach a deal could trigger a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Netanyahu has reiterated that Hamas must not play any role in Gaza’s future governance. After visiting the Gaza Division to review military plans with the defense minister and the IDF chief of staff, he said, “From the reports in the media, one thing is clear—Hamas is under nuclear-level pressure.”