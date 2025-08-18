Report: Hamas accepts latest Gaza ceasefire proposal 'without objections'

Hamas delivered its response Monday to the latest ceasefire and hostage-release proposal coordinated by Egypt and Qatar , with Al Jazeera reporting that the group had responded positively, sources told Qatari channel Al Araby. Saudi and Egyptian media also confirmed that Hamas accepted the new proposal.

It was also reported that mediators have informed Hamas and the other Palestinian factions of Israel's approval of the outline, with a date for renewed talks to be announced soon, as well as a possible visit to the region by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to finalize an agreement.

The developments came amid a Truth Social post by U.S. President Donald Trump , warning Hamas it would face destruction if it rejected the agreement, while expressing support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy in Gaza .

Netanyahu visited southern Israel on Monday to review operational plans for capturing Gaza City with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz. Katz is expected to approve the plans Tuesday, with a smaller security cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. Government officials indicated preparations are underway to convene the full cabinet later, though no official notice has been issued.

Earlier Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani near Cairo to discuss the proposal, which Palestinian leaders in Cairo had already received. Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad also attended, with discussions focusing on ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and the phased release of hostages, “in coordination with the United States,” according to the Egyptian presidency.

Trump’s post reinforced Netanyahu’s position on continuing military operations in Gaza while applying pressure on Hamas to accept the proposal. Analysts said the message to Hamas was clear: refusal could trigger Israeli military action, while Netanyahu was given approval to act decisively if the deal is rejected. Netanyahu is reportedly coordinating with Trump through Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Families of hostages also appealed directly to Trump in an open letter, urging him to secure a “deal of all deals” that would stop the fighting and bring all 60 hostages home.

“You have spoken powerfully about ending wars and bringing peace,” the letter stated, highlighting Trump’s mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “The world desperately needs leaders like you, who can transform endless cycles of violence into hope. We need the 'deal of all deals,' one that stops the fighting and brings all 60 hostages home before it's too late.”

The families expressed concern that continued fighting in Gaza puts the hostages at immediate risk. “Every bomb that falls, every day this war continues, puts the living hostages at imminent risk of execution and threatens to make the bodies of the deceased disappear forever,” the letter said.

“Your legacy could be defined by this moment — the leader who ended the wars and brought our people home, while creating a future for both our families and the people of Gaza,” the letter concluded.