Netanyahu denies involvement in 'Qatar-Gate' scandal, files lawsuit against Ya’alon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday denied any involvement in the "Qatar-Gate" scandal, responding to accusations from former defense minister Moshe (Bogie) Ya’alon. Netanyahu filed a lawsuit against Ya’alon for spreading what he called the “despicable lie” that he received money from Qatar.

In a video posted on social media, Netanyahu said: "I’ll tell you, I didn’t receive anything from Qatar, but from Bogie, I will — and this is just the beginning." He added that nothing would stop him from making decisions in Israel’s best interest, particularly for its security. Netanyahu criticized the "fake scandals" that have emerged recently, calling them “hot air balloons” that disappear as quickly as they are created.

The prime minister further rejected attempts to intimidate him, saying that “campaigns of blackmail and threats” would not deter him. “We all know where this comes from, and it won’t stop me,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that he would continue prioritizing national security.

Ya’alon responded to Netanyahu's video, questioning the prime minister's ties to Hamas and accusing him of involvement in financial dealings with Qatar. "I hear that the Hamas financier intends to sue me. Let him! Perhaps this will be an opportunity to hear his explanation for the suitcases of cash from Qatar to Hamas," Ya’alon said.

Ya’alon also raised concerns about Qatar’s alleged funding of Netanyahu’s close associates and mentioned a recent gag order imposed on details of the investigation by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency. "The attempt to dismiss the head of Shin Bet and the attorney general is a result of this pressure," he added. Ya’alon criticized Netanyahu for focusing on maintaining power rather than resolving the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Netanyahu's lawsuit follows an interview Ya’alon gave on Israel Radio, where he alleged that three members of Netanyahu's office were under suspicion of receiving funds from Qatar. Ya’alon also claimed that Netanyahu received $15 million from Qatar in 2012 and $50 million in 2018. "There are intelligence documents from the UAE proving this," Ya’alon said.

This legal battle comes amid a high-profile investigation into the relationship between Netanyahu’s office and Qatar, a key financial backer of Hamas and mediator in hostage negotiations. The Israeli Attorney General's office confirmed earlier this month that it had opened a criminal investigation into the so-called “Qatar-Gate” affair, which has led to a rare court-issued gag order on the case details.