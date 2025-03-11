Court slaps total gag order on explosive ‘Qatar-Gate’ investigation

About two weeks after Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced the opening of a criminal investigation into the "Qatar-Gate" affair—centering on ties between associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar, Hamas' primary financial backer and a mediator in hostage negotiations—a comprehensive gag order has been issued on the case.
The Rishon Lezion Magistrates' Court granted the police's request to prohibit the publication of any details of the investigation, including findings, interrogations of suspects, and evidence gathered. The case is being handled by the National Unit for International Investigations within Lahav 433, Israel's top police anti-corruption and serious crime unit.
According to the ruling, the publication ban applies to all forms of media, including social networks, excerpts from foreign news reports, references to them, online platforms, and any other media. The restriction extends to both direct and indirect hints regarding the investigation.
Two weeks ago, Baharav-Miara stated that the probe would be conducted by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency. The case focuses on three close associates of Netanyahu:
- Eli Feldstein, a spokesperson who has already been investigated and indicted in a separate case involving leaked classified documents.
- Jonathan Urich, an adviser and spokesperson also implicated in the classified documents case, where he allegedly corresponded directly with Feldstein regarding the leaked material.
- Israel Einhorn, a campaign consultant involved in Likud's election efforts.
Allegations and connections to Qatar
Before the attorney general's decision to launch a formal investigation, authorities were examining security and counterintelligence breaches. The decision to authorize Shin Bet to interrogate suspects under caution—rather than merely as witnesses—suggests potential criminal elements.
According to reports, Feldstein received payments from an international private company to manage a public relations campaign aimed at improving Qatar’s image in Israel. His work focused on hostage negotiations, and he allegedly facilitated interviews between journalists and Qatari officials, relayed official statements on Qatar’s behalf, and promoted messages regarding its regional role. This was happening while he also worked in the Prime Minister's Office—at a time when Netanyahu was publicly criticizing Qatar for "serving Hamas."
Urich and Einhorn reportedly provided public relations consulting to Qatar in Israel. In 2022, they designed a campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup, aiming to portray Qatar—a country that finances and supports terrorism—as a legitimate state committed to peace and regional stability.
The campaign was managed by Einhorn’s company, "Perception," which collaborated on the Qatari project with another firm, "Coyos," co-owned by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Eli Ben-Meir. Ben-Meir, a former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Research Division, currently holds a sensitive position in the army and was responsible for intelligence reviews following the October 7 Hamas attack. Reports indicate Feldstein was also employed by Einhorn’s firm, though it is unclear if he was involved in the Qatari PR campaign.
Netanyahu's response and political fallout
All individuals mentioned in the investigation have denied any wrongdoing. Netanyahu has dismissed the probe as a "witch hunt" aimed at undermining him and his associates. Opposition leaders have warned that Netanyahu may attempt to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar in retaliation for the investigation.
Following the attorney general’s announcement, Likud issued a statement saying: "As the fabricated cases against Prime Minister Netanyahu collapse in court, new and baseless cases are being fabricated against his associates for personal and political reasons. We see right through it."
There is no evidence that payments to Netanyahu’s aides influenced his decision to allow Qatar to transfer cash to Gaza. Netanyahu has maintained that the funds were intended to assist impoverished residents in the enclave, not Hamas.