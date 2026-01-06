Foreign Minister Sa’ar makes historic visit to Somaliland

Nearly two weeks after Israel became the first United Nations member state to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent, sovereign country, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrived Tuesday for a historic visit, the first by an official Israeli delegation since the announcement.

Sa’ar is expected to meet with Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi later in the day, a senior official in Somaliland confirmed. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

1 View gallery Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi ( Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP, REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi )

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland on December 26 marked a diplomatic milestone, formalized through a joint declaration signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Abdullahi. The agreement includes plans for the establishment of full diplomatic ties, including the opening of embassies and the appointment of ambassadors.

The move sparked significant international backlash. Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt condemned the recognition, warning it could destabilize the region. Somalia’s federal government, which considers Somaliland a breakaway region, denounced the recognition as a “flagrant aggression” against its sovereignty.

Behind the scenes, Israel’s decision followed months of quiet diplomacy. Foreign Minister Sa’ar, along with Mossad officials and then-national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, led backchannel talks with Somaliland leaders. Joint teams made reciprocal visits, and Somaliland officials were hosted discreetly in Israel. Final deliberations were held in October, with Netanyahu giving the green light.

According to diplomatic sources, other countries may soon follow Israel’s lead. Potential candidates include the United Arab Emirates, India, Ethiopia, Morocco and Kenya.